Female Doctors Are Better at Saving Lives Than Male Doctors

Medicine is a field still dominated by men (like most other fields out there), but today brings news of another reason it shouldn’t be: Women doctors might be more effective at saving lives than their male counterparts.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, analyzed Medicare data for 1.5 million hospital visits of elderly patients. Researchers concluded that if male doctors treated their patients with the same efficacy, they'd save an additional 32,000 people a year... which is a whole lot of people! The mortality rate difference between being treated by a woman versus being treated by a man, 30 days after hospitalization, was a little less than half a percentage point -- seemingly small, but more than enough to warrant attention, the doctors argue.