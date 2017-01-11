Finally, There's Proof That You're Just Naturally Lazy

Let's face it, we'd all rather kick back and binge-watch "Parks and Recreation" episodes (they go by so fast!) instead of actually going to a park and recreation-ing, or exercising. While that's obviously the lazy thing to do, it turns out we're actually programmed to be, well, lazy, according to a report by TIME. So, it's really not just you, you damn slob.

In fact, a new study published in the journal Current Biology found that when we actually do decide to get off our asses, our brains could be wired to make our bodies do it in the laziest and easiest way possible to use less energy. With that said, your nervous system might actually be working against you, even though you have the best intentions (and courage) to get up and go for a run. This explains a lot, right?