Fitness Trends That Need to Stop

Single-exercise "challenges"

Remember the "plank-a-day" challenge from a few years back? Planks may not be taking the Internet by storm like they once did, but other, similar challenges have taken their place. For instance, monthly challenges focused on nothing but squats, push-ups, or burpees.

Rachael Novello, a personal trainer and fitness coach, points out that focusing on nothing but one exercise to “get your dream body” isn’t the way to go. It keeps the myth of spot reduction alive, giving people the impression that they can look hot in a pair of cut-offs by doing nothing but squatting all day. Sure, you may be able to strengthen and tone your glutes and quads, but if you aren’t simultaneously watching your diet and incorporating conditioning work into your routine, you’re never going to get the results you’re looking for.