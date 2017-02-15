Gym Rats Who Used to Be Lazy Explain How They Started Working Out

Lia changed her mindset when she decided she wanted to be stronger so she could do more fun things, like hiking, rock climbing, and surfing. "I gave myself goals to train for, gains to make rather than weight to lose, and that was much more exciting for me. I took up powerlifting and found that it was insanely addictive and so much fun! When you first start out, everything feels heavy, even the bar, but every time you lift it successfully, your body adapts to be a little bit stronger, and the next time you work out, you're able to lift more."

It didn't take long before Lia was hooked. "Before I knew it, I was hitting the gym five days a week, loading on as much protein as I could, and looking forward to my workout as the highlight of my day." She explains that she also found a workout schedule that worked for her lifestyle. "I started working out at lunch, during a time slot I'd otherwise just be sitting at a desk, shoving food in my face. This way I didn't have to wake up early and I didn't have to give up my nightly Netflix-and-chill habit. I'd drink pre-workout at 11:30, lift like crazy in the gym for an hour, and cram protein while sitting on my desk and working after lunch."