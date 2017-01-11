Flakka Is the Worst Synthetic Drug Since Bath Salts

As if bath salts weren't bad enough, there's another nightmare drug on the loose that produces eerily similar results in its users -- namely murderous rage, inhuman strength, and a penchant for chewing on people's faces. It's called flakka, and it's pretty god-damned awful.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is flakka?

Simply put, flakka is the popular name for the tongue-twisting alpha-pyrrolidinovalerophenone (or alpha-PVP), a synthetic drug that first began making waves in Florida back in 2014. Commonly sold for $5 per hit, the drug's ideal effects include euphoria and hallucinations, as well as a rise in body temperature, but even a slightly-too-high dose can result in anything from paranoid psychosis to cardiac arrest.