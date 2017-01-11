You Don't Need to Floss & Your Entire Childhood Was a Lie

So they went digging, looking at 25 studies on flossing over the last decade. What did they find? The "missing" girl had disguised herself as the kindly old amusement park owner. Oh, wait, different investigation. They found: “The evidence for flossing is ‘weak, very unreliable,’ of ‘very low’ quality, and carries ‘a moderate to large potential for bias.’” Almost as salacious! Those are fightin’ words, considering the American Dental Association claims, "Cleaning between teeth is essential to your daily oral hygiene routine." Lies!

Whether or not flossing is effective may not seem like a big deal, but this is a slippery slope -- if you don't have to floss every day, what other health advice from your parents is a lie? Do you really have to eat your vegetables every day? Is soda all that bad for you? Will your face actually stick that way? Is cough syrup a fun and totally OK way to catch a legal high? The AP may have saved you 30 seconds in the evenings, but you'll never look at your parents the same way again.