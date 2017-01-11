How $12 Can Completely Change Your Workout Game

Whoever decided to start marketing cylinders of high-density foam to avid exercisers as the latest, greatest workout tool was a genius. Not only are these foam rollers just about the simplest invention to hit the gym since the resistance band, they happen to be one of the cheapest and most effective tools around.

But if you have no idea how to foam roll, don't worry, you're not alone. Because foam rollers typically don't come with instructions printed on their sides, unless you've seen one in action, it's unlikely you'd instinctively know what to do with one. The good news is that, unlike the other torture devices you find at the gym, the foam roller actually provides the best kind of torture in the form of a (sometimes painful) self-massage.