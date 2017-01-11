Cardiologists Refuse to Eat These Foods

Cardiologists! They think they’re so great, with their anatomical heart models and ascetic dietary advice. But come on. Under those white coats, they’re people, too, just like you and me, right? Which means they enjoy cold hot dogs dipped in cans of chocolate frosting, washed down with rum & Coke.

Just kidding. That’s not most people’s idea of a good time -- which is a good thing, because eating too much of the wrong stuff can actually kill you. Since cardiologists try to keep that from happening to their patients -- and presumably themselves -- what foods do they consider unhealthy enough to ban from their homes? Six cardiologists spill the beans (which, by the way, you should definitely eat, because beans are super heart-healthy).