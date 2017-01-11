You Need Fiber If You Want to Poop Normally. Here's How to Get It.

With apologies in advance for asking a set of extremely personal questions of you, have you ever noticed that your poop clings to the toilet bowl stubbornly after you've flushed? Are you constipated? Do you suffer from hemorrhoids? (I told you it was a set of extremely personal questions!)

Incorporating more fiber into your diet is a good way to deal with those problems, and there are some tasty ways to do so. You'll also want to drink plenty of water to help keep it all moving.



Why you really should get some fiber

Based on that set of extremely personal questions, you can probably guess the reasons why you should endeavor to get more fiber in your diet. The biggest reason is that getting the right amount of fiber is going to make you poop like a champion. And who doesn't want to poop like a champion?!? Fiber is going to help you go more regularly, so if you struggle (literally) with constipation, incorporating more of it into your diet will grease the skids, so to say.