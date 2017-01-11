11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in April

As T.S. Eliot famously said, "April's here, muthafuckahs!" The Nobel laureate and anti-Semite was right: April's here, bringing rain and kind-of-warm weather and the hope that maybe this will be the year you get your life together and spend the summer completing some indeterminate creative project you've been compiling "notes" on since you moved out of mom's house.

That's not going to happen, so you might as well educate yourself on the bounty of seasonal foods that will show up at farmers markets this spring -- after a winter filled with root vegetables, you can permit yourself the indulgence of a fruit, or maybe even a fresh green salad. Oh, the opulence! You shall surely rot in hell for your delight in worldly pleasures!