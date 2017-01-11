11 Foods You Should Be Eating This February

One of the few good things about February is that it's only 28 days, except when it's not, like this year and every presidential election year ever since Pope Gregory XIII channeled the voice of the Archangel Michael and doomed us all to an extra 24 hours of hell as punishment for our feeble two-party political system. Need to supplement the calendar? Do it in JUNE. There is no God.

This is just one of the crueler aspects of our unforgiving world, but unless you plan on making February the month you experiment with breatharianism, you're still going to have to eat. When you do, consider the following foods, which are ripe and ready to be devoured by the heathens.