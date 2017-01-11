11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in March

Kumquat is also pretty funny to say and/or shout at people -- turns out it's derived from the Cantonese 金橘, which is probably pronounced "kumquat." Among the many advantages of these giant-olive-sized oranges are that you can eat them whole, muddle them in a drink, and they're loaded with vitamin C.



Burdock root

A biennial plant that can be harvested in the fall of its first year or the spring of its second (look, March is a stretch, OK? Deal with it.), burdock grows abundantly, is high in fiber, low in calories, and inspired the invention of Velcro. Seriously. It's still pretty popular in Asian cuisines, though not so much in the West -- why not try your hand at making a burdock root kimchi? Come on, just do it!