11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in May

Duck

There will come a day when you may be crouched in the woods, retreating from the now-flooded city you used to inhabit, and you may see a flock of ducks on a tranquil pond, and you may tell yourself, "This is not my beautiful wife!" because you're an insane person who talks to ducks now.

Until then, you can walk into most grocery stores and buy a dead and chilled duck for your consumption. What are the benefits of eating duck? It's not a cow or a pig! Those animals take up too much room/food/water, so get over your childhood attachment to Daffy and sear up some duck breast, maybe with a lovely fig sauce.