These Foods Will Fix Your Gut and Supercharge Your Digestion

Maintaining a healthy digestive tract is more than just shits and giggles (sorry). After years of ignoring it, researchers have finally realized that the state of your stomach has a huge influence on your overall health.

That's thanks to a collection of beneficial bacteria known as the microbiome, and keeping those benevolent microscopic inhabitants of your stomach happy means better immunity, a reasonable weight, and, yes, great poops. So if you're experiencing problems in the gut department, consider adding more of these foods to your diet: