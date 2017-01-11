Coconut Oil Sucks: Nutritionists Name the Most Overrated 'Healthy' Foods

Baked snacks

Chamberlin warns against labels that tout “healthier” benefits without the nutrition facts to back them up -- like chips that have been baked instead of fried. Many times, baked chips have the same amount of calories as the greasy kind. Plus, they often have just as much sodium and carbohydrates, and a decent amount of fat.

Packaged juices

Most juices are billed as healthy because they’ve got minerals, antioxidants, and are made from real fruits and veggies, Chamberlin says. The problem is that they’re also loaded with calories because of their high sugar content. Juices are also missing what helps make fruit good for you: fiber! Chamberlin recommends sticking with actual fruit.