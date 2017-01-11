Inflammation Is Bad News. These Foods Fight It.

Chronic inflammation is scary stuff. There are no real symptoms or warning signs; you can't tell that it's happening, even if it's been festering inside of your body for decades. That sounds dramatic, but inflammation is thought to be the culprit behind insulin resistance, heart disease, and even some forms of cancer. Plus, it's triggered by eating too much of the best stuff, including sugary and deep-fried foods, and who can resist a sugary, deep-fried, glazed donut?

Luckily, you can help undo some of that inflammation damage. Foods that are rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols, are found to help fight chronic inflammation. You should also probably do things like exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep, but eating the antioxidant and vitamin-rich foods listed below is a good start.