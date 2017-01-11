The Best Foods to Eat if You Need to Boost Your Mood

Feeling down? Then maybe it’s time to start eating salmon like a grizzly bear.

Seriously, your diet (among other factors) could actually be making you feel like a garbage person because you’re not getting the nutrients your brain needs to function at its peak. So if you want to improve your mood, sleep, energy, concentration, and body composition (yes, please!), it might be time to reevaluate the foods you have in regular rotation.

This isn't about food sensitivities or intolerances (read: I'm not gonna tell you to give up bread or cheese. We're trying to help you feel less depressed here). This is about adding a few foods to your diet to help you feel a little better about life.