The Best Foods for Every Kind of Poop Problem

Digestive issues can be embarrassing (if they're happening to you), or hilarious (if they're happening to someone else). As funny as farting is, no one wants to admit they were the person who just crop-dusted the entire office right before lunch. On the more extreme ends of the spectrum, running to the bathroom every 10 minutes to relieve yourself isn't much fun, nor is waiting in vain for a poop that refuses to come.

The semi-silver lining? Your digestive system is designed to handle (most of) the abuse it takes, provided you treat it right. While it's tempting to sprint to the nearest drugstore and down an entire container of TUMS, your first stop should be your kitchen. "Food should always be your first line of treatment for any gastrointestinal problems," says Dr. Su Sachar, a board-certified gastroenterologist. She says she often relieves patients of symptoms simply by changing their diet, rather than resorting to prescriptions or other meds. Read on for her advice and other science-backed suggestions on what to eat to soothe a screwed-up stomach.