Can't Sleep? These Everyday Foods Just Might Help.

There's nothing worse than jumping into the sack, and knowing you're not about to get any... sleep. It’s estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans are missing out on enough shuteye, and diet can be a major factor.

Nobody wants to spend hours tossing, turning, and counting livestock because of an evil bedtime snack (and if that was an extra-spicy burrito, you only have yourself to blame). Try some of the following foods to help make you blissfully drowsy: