How Every Food You Eat Affects Your Poop

Bread

Ah, glorious bread, the starch that makes grilled cheese and BLTs possible. And it can be helpful in the poop department, too... unless you have celiac disease. "Bread has low fiber and can help with loose stools or diarrhea," Dr. Caguiat says. "Eating lots of it can cause constipation. In patients who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity this can lead to abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea." So if you're a little runny, white bread toast might be the answer... unless you have problems with gluten, in which case it'll probably only make things worse.

Red meat

If you notice things feeling a little backed up after a particularly meat-heavy meal, it's not a coincidence. "Red meat tends to cause more of constipation because it is low in fiber and it has iron, which can be constipating," Dr. Caguiat explains. A burger on a white bun is basically screaming constipation, in other words.