These Foods Help You Live Longer, According to British Scientists

There's a lot we know -- and don't know -- about inflammation, the body's unpleasant way of addressing injury and illness by puffing up. Eating too much sugar, saturated fat, alcohol, and processed meat can all cause chronic inflammation, which is a huge bummer, but that's the price of going out and enjoying life, right?! Just know that chronic inflammation increases the risk of type II diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson's disease. Yikes.

What medical professionals haven't quite figured out is the role food plays in the battle against inflammation -- but a group of super-smart scientists from the UK has made a serious breakthrough on this issue. They investigated 31 polyphenols (micronutrients from plants) to see whether or not they had the ability to slow inflammation. Through some serious testing, the researchers narrowed down five particular foods that aren't just tasty and generally nutritious, they also boast inflammation-inhibiting superpowers. The good news: you're probably already eating some of them.