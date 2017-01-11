Avoid These Foods if You Want Good Skin

If your daily meal plan consists of pre-packaged Lean Cuisines and Doritos instead of fresh produce and organic proteins, you're going to pay for it -- both internally and externally. Meaning: not only will you feel the consequences of a poor diet churning in your gut, but you'll also see them on your skin.

As your largest and fastest-growing organ, skin reflects your overall body health. If you nourish it from the inside out, it will glow; if you "feed" it with junk, it will revolt. And in very unaesthetic ways, might I add.

To help clear things up (literally), dermatologists and skin care experts revealed 10 common foods and ingredients that have adverse affects on your complexion. Coffee addicts, say your goodbyes now.