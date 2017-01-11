The Perfect Morning-After Meal for Every Type of Hangover

What to eat if you feel like you're gonna puke...

First things first: if you wake up feeling nauseous after a night of heavy foods and even heavier drinking, get something into your belly. It's natural, when you're feeling queasy, to want to avoid food completely, but do your best to get a little something in your stomach before the combination of low blood sugar and an upset stomach does a horrible number on your system.

The name of the game when you're looking green around the gills is to go for something bland. Scrambled eggs and toast with a side of breakfast potatoes sound good? Of course it does. That's the choice to make when your belly is going flip flop; just eat slowly, stop when you're feeling full, and be careful that those taters aren't overly greasy, as oils and fats can lead to further gastric distress.