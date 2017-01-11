Surprising Foods With More Calories Than a Big Mac

If there's a poster child for so-good-but-so-bad-for-you foods, it's the 540-calorie Big Mac. But the fast-food favorite isn't the only food out there that puts a dent in your daily diet; the choices below surprisingly surpass the burger's caloric content -- though that definitely doesn't make most of them unhealthy.

Even though the calorie is far from a perfect measure of health (especially when you're comparing apples to Big Macs), it's worth knowing that these foods pack in even more of a caloric punch than those in the signature sandwich from McDonald's.