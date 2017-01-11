You Have One of Four Possible Personalities

Each person is a unique, special snowflake with defining characteristics that can't be duplicated. At least, that's probably what you think if you grew up in the '90s and were awarded a trophy just for showing up. But a new study claims that people are actually so simple, they can be categorized into just one of four personalities.

Researchers in Spain asked volunteers to fill out a survey with questions whose answers led to either collaboration or conflict with other people. The results found four distinct personality types: optimistic, pessimistic, envious, and trusting, plus a fifth one that couldn't be clearly identified but is probably just as accurate. The data was then used to create a computer algorithm that ended up categorizing people into the five groups. And if Facebook's "People You May Know" tool is any indication, algorithms are always accurate.