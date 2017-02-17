Freedom-Hating France Wants to Stay Skinny, Bans Free Soda Refills

The French have enjoyed a svelte reputation, subject of the mysterious question: "Why don't they get fat?" There's even a popular book series exploiting this stereotype, so it must be true.

When obesity rates started creeping up in France, the government felt it had to take action. God forbid the country end up like freedom-loving, fast food-devouring fat Americans!

Instead of pretending like this health problem isn't happening, or shifting the blame to other cultural habits, France decided to nip this growing problem in the bud before it got any worse. The solution? Banning free refills of sugary beverages. The move was designed to "limit, especially among the young" risks for obesity and related complications, such as diabetes, according to The New York Times.