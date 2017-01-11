Free Weight-Loss Strategies That Are Infinitely Better Than Counting Steps

Fitness trackers are worthless. Sleek, trendy, $100 pieces of garbage. Sure, they'll track your steps (which a $5 pedometer can do), record your daily food intake (a pen and paper can also offer that), and log your exercise habits (available on tons of free apps). But at least they help motivate people to get active and lose weight, goes the common refrain in their defense.

Actually, scratch one off, because they don't help you lose weight.

A recent study showed that people actually lost more weight without trackers. Maybe it's because people had a false sense of accomplishment after walking 10,000 steps -- "I can eat whatever I want now!" -- or because everyone's body and metabolism are so different, creating an effective weight-loss plan can't possibly be quantified by a fitness tracker and corresponding app. Either way, the results were clear -- they're a waste of money and valuable wrist/smartphone space.