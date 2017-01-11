The 'Freshman 15' Was Invented to Sell Magazines

College is the catalyst for a slew of new beginnings. Gone is that daily block of back-to-back classes, gone are the curfews and restrictions, gone is your waistline…

The "freshman 15," as it's affectionately called, refers to those rumored pounds of fat that creep onto the frames of students embarking on their new and exciting collegiate journey. From dining-hall dangers to stress and no sleep, college lays out the perfect recipe for packing on the pounds.

Wait a minute… are our nation's freshmen really straying that far from sensible eating and lifestyle habits? Probably, yes. No parents! But there's more to the story of the freshman 15 than you realize.