Things You Do Every Day That'll Seem Crazy in 50 Years

The next Words with Friends will be a competition of whose blood sugar level was more stable that day, and the next Pokémon GO may involve catching broccoli and carrots.

Going to the doctor for physicals

If you're already getting your blood pressure, cholesterol, white blood cell count, and every other possible bioindicator measured many times a day by tiny medical devices that graph all your health data, would you really need to take the time off work to sit in a waiting room full of sick people, slap down a $25 copay, and hang out with a dude in a white coat for a scarce 10 minutes?

"We will not have to wait for professionals or get large devices to measure any kind of vital sign or health parameter," Dr. Mesko predicts. "From ECG to blood pressure and lab markers, everything will be simple and will take place unnoticed." And when all these bioindicators do show that something's up, Dr. Mesko proposes that your docs will be notified, or you'll be prompted to make an appointment.