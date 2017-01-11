Gym Hacks Personal Trainers Use That Most People Don't Know About

While most suckers shell out hard-earned money for a chance to sweat it out at the gym, personal trainers actually get paid to be there. They must be doing something right.

Like any professional, they keep some secrets of the trade to themselves... most of the time. Fortunately, there are trainers out there willing to spill their confidential gym hacks, which you can use to feel like a seasoned vet the next time you work out.



Maximize exercise with active rest

Taking a rest between movements is fundamental to exercise, but practicing active rest allows you to squeeze every last bit of effort out of your workout. Ramon Acosta, Jr., trainer at New York City's ConBody, has a rule during his 60-minute sessions: always be moving. If students are caught stationary, they must pay the price of 10 burpees.