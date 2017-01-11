The Case for Splurging on a Fancy Gym

Gym memberships are a luxury. Let's get that out of the way.

I'm not saying every gym feels like a smoothie-fueled paradise of sexy, glistening people who smile relentlessly through step aerobics. Gyms can be dirty, smelly, crowded, and gross. But they are a luxury all the same, something you invest in for your health and to fulfill the desire to have abs you can rock-climb on. Sadly, that's an investment not everyone can afford.

I've had memberships to two gyms at once and periods of no membership at all. I've taught fitness classes in gyms and gone weeks without exercising. But I've never paid more than a reasonable monthly membership to average spots with showers I refused to step in. Several months ago, though, when I could no longer stand the results of a desk job and an affinity for takeout, I bit the bullet and joined an absurdly expensive, fancy gym. And you know what? It was worth every damn penny. Here's why: