The 22 Worst Decisions You Can Make at the Gym

1. Eating a heavy or smelly meal before you go

First, it’s going to make you feel gross. Second, it’s going to make everyone else feel gross. No one likes the guy with onion breath and garlic sweat.



2. Showing up at 6am or 6pm

I get that there’s this thing called a “normal work schedule” that makes it hard to workout at times other than 6am or 6pm, but unless you actually enjoy standing in line to use the same equipment everyone else is trying to use, make your best effort to avoid the gym’s rush hour.

