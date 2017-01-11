21 Things No Self-Respecting Person Should Do at the Gym

Grunting, howling, or roaring like an animal

There’s nothing wrong with emitting a few inadvertent grunts on the last couple reps of your bench press because, you know, you’re exerting yourself. But to the (mostly guys) who grunt, howl, and roar before, during, and after throwing around a few questionably heavy dumbbells: you’re making a spectacle of yourselves in all the wrong ways.

Take your steroid cycle down a notch or two and rein in your testosterone -- you’re not impressing anyone.



Mansplaining

As in, “Hey girl, you really should be taking your ass to the grass on that squat. I went to CrossFit once.”

Just because you have testicles and testosterone doesn’t give you a corner on the market on fitness knowledge. And when you use your “knowledge” to get close to a woman, especially with that condescending tone? That’s skeevy.

