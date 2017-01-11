9 Everyday Habits That'll Age You More Quickly

You binge-watch House of Cards (and every other show)

That Netflix addiction of yours? Not doing you any favors. A couple years ago, Australian scientists discovered that every hour of screentime knocks your life expectancy down by 20 minutes. Eh, what's the big deal, a few hours of life in exchange for the pleasure of consuming an entire series in one sitting?

Well, it's really easy to rack up a whole bunch of TV hours (think about a rainy weekend), and, to make matters worse, the more TV you take in, the greater your risk for diseases like diabetes and cancer.



You treat your skin like crap

Hate to break it to you, golden gods and goddesses, but "sun is the enemy of the skin," according to Dr. Alison Moore, a professor of medicine in the division of geriatrics and psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine. Though your body needs some sun exposure (as in 10-15 minutes’ worth, three times a week) to produce that bone-healthy vitamin D, catching rays on the regular leads to wrinkles, brown spots, and skin cancer. All of which will, obviously, make you look old.