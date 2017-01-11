All of Your Mom's Worst Halloween Fears, Ranked by Probability

4. Cutting your hand carving a pumpkin

Probability: Kind of likely, if you've got weak knife skills

Cutting your hand off might be a stretch, but carving-related incidents are commonplace during the month of October. Every Halloween, The Hand Center of Western Massachusetts (fun center!) alone sees four or five patients with severe hand and finger injuries. Nationally, that number is in the thousands, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

And if you're underage? If you can't control yourself around fun-sized candy bars, you have no chance against a knife.

"All too often we see adolescent patients with injuries because adults feel the kids are responsible enough to be left on their own," writes Dr. Jeffrey Wint, a member of The Hand Center of Western Massachusetts. "Even though the carving may be going great, it only takes a second for an injury to occur." The carving was going great! Until you slipped and severed your thumb. Oops.