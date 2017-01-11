The Surprising Link Between Eating Cheese, Sex, and Living Longer

You do have to be choosy with your cheese, though, if you want to reap the spermidine rewards; aged cheeses, specifically those in the blue family, are the ones with health benefits.

OK, but does spermidine affect humans in the same way?

The study also observed 800 Italians, and those who ate more cheese regularly had a lower blood pressure and lower risk of heart failure and cardiovascular disease than their cheese-avoiding counterparts, more proof that cheese may be the magic elixir of life.

Exactly how spermidine helps cells, mice, and maybe humans live longer still isn't quite clear, since it's involved in a number of biological processes. But this isn't the first time spermidine has been associated with longevity; a study published in 2014 found that the compound induces many anti-aging properties at the molecular level, including a process that helps cells clear out and recycle old and damaged parts. It was also tied to cell growth, inflammation resistance, and several other cell mechanisms that can fight aging.