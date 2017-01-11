You Should Get Naked More Often. It's Good for You.

When Nelly encouraged overheated people worldwide to get naked in 2002, he was unknowingly advocating much more than just a sexy, sweaty dance party. Sunbathing, sleeping, working out, and lounging around in the buff actually provide legitimate health benefits.
While you shouldn't ALWAYS seek out St. Louis-area rappers for your medical advice, here are five health-related reasons to take off all your clothes.
Your skin will improve
Tight, synthetic apparel can cause skin to freak out, resulting in rashes, clogged pores, and irritation, according to dermatologist and RealSelf advisor Dr. Sejal Shah. And when you perspire, it creates an environment for yeast and fungus to thrive, which, gross. She recommends sleeping sans skivvies to keep your skin healthy and clear. If you're into pumping iron at home, maybe try doing it au naturel to avoid sweaty workout clothes that trap bacteria against your skin. That's the way Arnold probably did it, right? At the very least, you'll save yourself the stench of old gym clothes festering in your hamper.
You'll sleep better
Keeping your body cooler at night yields more restful sleep. "A lower body temp helps with sleep, all bodies sleep better in the cooler temperature," says Michael Breus, PhD, aka "The Sleep Doctor." The National Sleep Foundation confirms by saying, "Your body temperature decreases to initiate sleep." In case you're not into the high energy bill that will result from cranking your A/C to the recommended 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit, just ditch your PJs for an immediate cooling effect.
You'll have better sex
Obviously sex is better when you don't have any clothes on, as opposed to the fully covered version you see on network TV. But spooning naked all night could also help you get in the mood. From the time you're born, skin-to-skin contact signals the release of oxytocin -- a feel-good hormone -- which increases empathy and your mom's feelings of attachment… but that oxytocin release is also associated with romantic love. Turns out that Oedipus was pretty spot-on, and the Greeks knew nothing about neurobiology. All that oxytocin flowing around in your brain just may take your sex to another level.
Another factor in sexual enjoyment is self-esteem, which can be boosted by spending extra time in the buff. "[When you spend more time naked], your body image improves, and you become less concerned with how you look and instead focus on how you feel in your own skin," says Dr. Jessica O'Reilly, Astroglide's resident sexologist. "We have been taught to hide our bodies in shame (e.g., dress to hide your so-called 'problem' areas), and these messages take a toll on our relationship with our bodies. Being naked helps us to reclaim the entire body as the beautiful vehicle that carries us around across a lifespan."
Dr. Breus adds a good point about nudity and sex: "Most people are intimate when given the right opportunity. Not needing to remove items of clothing, and knowing that the person you share a bed with is naked is just that -- an opportunity." Well said, assuming the person you share a bed with is a consenting adult.
Your nether regions will thank you
Men and women alike reduce their risks of certain infections and conditions when they go commando, especially at night. Underwear traps heat and moisture around the groin, potentially leading to jock itch in men and yeast infections in women. For women who suffer from chronic infections, the health benefits and comfort levels of ditching panties are even higher. Let those bits breathe once in a while!
You'll reduce your risk of heart attack
This summer, hit the nude beach (or just quickly strip down in your backyard when no one's looking) to improve your heart health. The key is vitamin D, which is created by our skin cells when they are exposed to the sun. People deficient in this important vitamin suffer from an increased risk of coronary heart disease. While the duration of sun exposure required for enough vitamin D depends on skin tone, the Vitamin D Council recommends a minimum of 15 minutes outside -- not necessarily in the nude, but hey, it won't hurt. Provided you use enough sunscreen, of course.
