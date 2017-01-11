Coffee Is Good for You, and Anyone Who Says Otherwise Hates Science

If you’ve ever thought that your morning brew -- the second most popular drink in the world, after water -- was some sort of magical ambrosia from the heavens, you wouldn’t be too far off. In addition to turning you from an asshole into a semi-reasonable human (which is reason enough to drink it), coffee has loads of health benefits that will make you feel way better about your addiction. Here’s the science to prove it.

It keeps you from dying

Good start! In a few different studies, scientists discovered that coffee’s associated with a lower risk of death. Granted, the key here is that this is an association, not a cause-and-effect type of thing, though the researchers speculate that coffee may impact stuff like lung function and inflammation for the better. So the coffee itself may not be the reason for a longer lifespan, but hey, we’ll take it.

