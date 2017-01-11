If You Eat Only One Superfood, Make It Flaxseed

They're absurdly easy to incorporate into your diet

The seeds of the flax plant are teeny-tiny, so it's easy to sprinkle them on or stir them into just about anything without much effort. That said, they do have a nice nutty flavor, which makes them a nice complement to lots of dishes. For breakfast, add them to your oatmeal or yogurt. For lunch, sprinkle them on a salad. For dinner, knead them into bread or pizza dough. You can even use them as an egg replacer when baking.

Pro tip: Go ground

If you want to get the most out of these wunder-seeds, go for the ground version, also called flaxseed meal. The whole seeds can sometimes travel through your system without being digested, robbing you of the full force of their superpowers.