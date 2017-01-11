Health

All the Reasons Your Hot Sauce Obsession Is Good for You

By Published On 01/07/2016 By Published On 01/07/2016
Perry Santanachote/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

Most of the foods you love to eat turn out to be bad for you (looking at you, bacon). Thankfully, hot sauce isn't one of them. In fact, hot sauce lovers might even be smarter than someone who refuses to touch a bottle of Frank's. 

So, contrary to popular opinion, you’re the exact opposite of a dumbass for eating that ghost pepper. Your spicy obsession isn’t just proof of your non-dumbassness; hot sauce has a whole smorgasbord of health benefits that’ll have you replacing your morning cereal with Tabasco in no time (note: that's probably a bad idea).

Related

related

Power-ranking the 10 Best Hot Sauces on Earth

related

We Found the Perfect Hot Sauces to Pair With All Your Favorite Foods

related

The Healthy Case for Putting Mustard on Everything

related

Power-ranking the 10 Best Hot Sauces on Earth
Flickr/Doran

Hot sauce eases your pain

Hot peppers contain capsaicin, a flavorless, colorless compound that brings the burn. This is more than figurative language; capsaicin literally tells your brain that your eyes/tongue/soul are on fire. In response to this fire, your brain releases a flood of endorphins to bring some pleasure to the pain. Scientists aren’t quite sure how, but this reaction acts as an anti-inflammatory pain reliever for almost every part of your body (despite how your face may feel after that Cholula chugging challenge you agreed to). Doctors have used capsaicin’s unique anti-inflammatory properties to treat everything from toothaches and skin pain to severe arthritis, so stop rubbing dirt on every injury to prove your toughness, and switch to hot sauce. 
  

It could save your prostate

About 14% of men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives. If you’ve never been one for statistics, use a dash of chili oil to avoid becoming one. Capsaicin attacks prostate cancer cells on multiple fronts at almost every stage of cellular growth, and while studies have been limited on humans (rats don’t whine as much), they’ve shown some promising results. Your ass might be on fire in a couple hours, but capsaicin might actually be saving it.

Flickr/Josh Koonce

It clears your sinuses

You probably already knew this, but five-alarm hot sauce creates a snotty nose spout that no mountain of napkins can contain, and those oozing orifices are a sign that capsaicin is cleaning and boosting your sinuses. A lot of people pay good money to stick things up their nose for some sweet sinus relief. Put the spray down (it could cost you $17 for what's essentially a shot of capsaicin anyway), and pick up the tiny red bottle instead. 
  

It helps burn fat 

Not a fan of working up a sweat at the gym? Try working it up on your plate. Not only does capsaicin scald your tongue, but it might also scorch your fat at the same time. On one hand, the painful effect of capsaicin helps reduce your food intake. It takes a lot longer to get through a pound of chicken wings when each bite feels like the seventh circle of hell. Slower eating gives your brain time to realize that you’re full, which is basically natural portion control. At the same time, capsaicin revs up your body temperature and metabolism, increasing the amount of calories you burn while eating. That means that eating hot wings definitely, 100% will help you lose weight.
 

It keeps blood pressure under control

High blood pressure leads to some nasty complications, including heart attacks and strokes. Blood pressure management usually involves lame advice like "eat less bacon" or "make more kale smoothies." More hot sauce is the one blood pressure prescription that actually doesn’t suck. Recent studies have demonstrated that capsaicin lowers blood pressure through a variety of mechanisms. Texas Pete might make your mouth freak out, but your blood vessels are relaxed and healthier for it.

Flickr/woodleywonderworks

It's loaded with antioxidants

Peppers are more than just a pretty face. The rich colors are produced through a process called anthocyanin biosynthesis (use that in your next charades game). The antioxidants created as a result of the process are great for both the pepper plant and your pepper-head body. Each bold color comes with its own mix of antioxidants and nutrients unique to that hue.
 
Red chilies get most of their color from a compound called capsanthin. This powerful antioxidant has been shown to slow tumor growth in certain types of cancer. Smoked jalapeños, more commonly called chipotle peppers, are high in two phytonutrients (lutein and zeaxanthin) that help your eyes in a big way. Peppers and eyes don’t typically mix, but in this case, the phytonutrients protect against macular degeneration and cataracts. Yellow peppers are especially high in vitamin C and the tongue-twisting antioxidant violaxanthin.
 
Honestly, every pepper color has its own little magic, and it would take all day to list them all out. So do yourself a favor and stock up on a rainbow of hot sauces to cover all your bases.

Like any delicious treat, too much hot sauce can come with certain risks, so be smart with the spice. But in moderation, your daily dose could be the key to a longer, healthier life. Now be sure to savor that last sentence. Let it wash over you. Bask in its glory. You never know the next time you’ll find out that a food you can’t live without is actually good for you.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
   
Nicholas Knock is a freelance writer for Thrillist who bleeds hot sauce. Even though he doesn’t say much, you can follow him on Twitter @nickaknock.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Sports to Play if You Don't Want to Die
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
How to Undo All the Damage You Did to Your Body Over the Holidays
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
The Best (and Worst) Ab Exercises if You Want a Six-Pack
Fit Kit

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like