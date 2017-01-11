All the Reasons Your Hot Sauce Obsession Is Good for You

It's loaded with antioxidants

Peppers are more than just a pretty face. The rich colors are produced through a process called anthocyanin biosynthesis (use that in your next charades game). The antioxidants created as a result of the process are great for both the pepper plant and your pepper-head body. Each bold color comes with its own mix of antioxidants and nutrients unique to that hue.



Red chilies get most of their color from a compound called capsanthin. This powerful antioxidant has been shown to slow tumor growth in certain types of cancer. Smoked jalapeños, more commonly called chipotle peppers, are high in two phytonutrients (lutein and zeaxanthin) that help your eyes in a big way. Peppers and eyes don’t typically mix, but in this case, the phytonutrients protect against macular degeneration and cataracts. Yellow peppers are especially high in vitamin C and the tongue-twisting antioxidant violaxanthin.



Honestly, every pepper color has its own little magic, and it would take all day to list them all out. So do yourself a favor and stock up on a rainbow of hot sauces to cover all your bases.