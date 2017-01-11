The Surprising Benefits of Being an Introvert

Extroverts get all the credit. They're fun, sociable, natural leaders, unafraid to speak up when they feel like it. Introverts, meanwhile, conjure up images of adults living in their parents' basements, too shy to exist in the world.

But what do introversion and extroversion actually mean? Put simply, introverts perform better with less stimuli, and extroverts thrive with more stimuli. "Stimuli" could mean socializing, but it also could refer to things like music, ambient noise, crowded spaces -- in other words, neither term has anything to do with being shy or outgoing, and most people fall somewhere in the middle of the introversion-extroversion spectrum anyway. Although it may not always seem like it, there are actually plenty of advantages to falling more on the introverted side of the scale.