The Secret Asian Superfood Way More People Should Be Eating

With all the hype that can build up the latest and greatest "superfoods," it's easy to forget that there are plenty of edible plants out there that deliver more than an average nutritional punch. Usually they don't have a PR campaign backing them -- watercress, for example, is one of the most nutritious greens around, yet gets no street cred.

So don't blame yourself if you haven't heard of moringa, also known as "drumstick tree." Native to the Himalayas and grown widely across Africa and Asia, moringa has more nutrition hiding in its leaves and pods than there is in virtually every other plant, and it's easy to grow on top of it all. Forget the kale, this is your new favorite super-plant. Here's why.