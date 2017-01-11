The Underrated Seed That's Cheap, Plentiful, and Easy to Find

There's something for everyone

Not everyone loves snacking on seeds straight from the source -- you know, because humans aren’t birds. Roasting can give the chewy seeds a nice crunch, but for those who prefer their seeds sans hull, there's good news: Certain varieties of pumpkins produce seeds without hulls. The green pumpkin seeds you see in stores most likely came from the oh-so-sexy "naked-seeded" pumpkins, also known as "oilseed." So go get yourself some green-seed deliciousness, because as anyone who's tried it knows, it's just not worth it to disrobe the seeds by hand.

Do it yourself -- or don't

If you want to get all up in a pumpkin and prepare the seeds yourself, more power to you. But don't fret if you'd rather not wade through pumpkin innards. Your local grocery or health-food store likely carries at least one of the many packaged varieties -- whole or hull-less, raw or roasted, salted or sweetened. If you're roasting at home, you can experiment with different flavors, like cinnamon-sugar or hot-and-spicy. What happens behind closed doors between you and your pumpkin seeds is your business.