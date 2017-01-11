The Super-Common Seed That You Should Be Eating More Often

Sunflowers are huge. The Guinness World Record holder was over 30ft tall, which is roughly four Shaqs. They're also heliotropes, which means they turn to follow the sun as it moves across the sky from east to west.

But reaching higher than a pyramid of NBA players and worshipping the sun with the same zeal that Audrey II guzzles human blood aren't all these flowers have going for them. Packed inside those humongous heads are tiny treats called sunflower seeds.

Once the flower turns brown and dries out (i.e., DIES), the seeds -- encased in black-and-white-striped shells -- are exposed and ready for harvesting. That's when we get to enjoy their myriad gifts. To name a few: