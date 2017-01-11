The Healthiest, Widely Available Food That Nobody Talks About

Not eating watercress yet? Here's why you should be.

Watercress is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense machine

According to Rene Ficek, dietitian and lead nutrition expert at Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, watercress is loaded with health benefits. "Peppery and tangy-flavored cress is a storehouse of many natural phytonutrients like isothiocyanates that have health promotional and disease-prevention properties," Ficek says.

As a low-calorie green leafy vegetable, watercress contains a tiny amount of fat, and what's not to love about that? According to Ficek, this superfood's calorie count is pretty darn low, which means you can basically call it a day, nutrient-wise, after just 100 calories of the stuff. (Note: You're probably going to want to eat more than just 100 calories of watercress in a day.)

