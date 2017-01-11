Trees, Nazis, Heroin, and Other Stuff You Didn't Know About Aspirin

It was one of the first synthetic drugs

When you hear the phrase "synthetic drugs," substances like K2, spice, or bath salts spring to mind. Aspirin, though, was one of the very first synthetic drugs developed in a laboratory -- after salicylic acid is isolated in its pure form from plants, it's treated with a chemical compound to create a new compound called acetylsalicylic acid. It's easier on the body than pure salicylic acid (which caused gastric irritation that resulted in bleeding and ulcers), thereby making a medication that had been used for thousands of years considerably safer to use in the human body.

Nobody is totally sure who first created it (probably because of the Nazis)

Historically, credit for aspirin's development has been given to a German chemist named Felix Hofmann, who was working for Bayer at the time of this accomplishment, along with fellow chemist Heinrich Dreser. However, his former boss, Arthur Eichengrün, claimed that Hofmann had done the work of synthesizing the drug at Eichengrün's behest, and that Hoffman had done so without knowing its purpose. Eichengrün first made this claim in 1944, when he wrote a letter from the Theresienstadt concentration camp, and after his release at the end of World War II asserted that the Nazis attempted to write him out of history. Bayer has yet to acknowledge Eichengrün's role in aspirin's creation.