Once and for All, Is Soy Good or Bad for You?

Will soy give you breast cancer?

Soy contains phytoestrogens, or plant estrogens, which can mimic the effect of estrogen in the body. And estrogen can cause some tumors to grow. Because of that, a lot of people thought soy could actually cause cancer or accelerate its growth. Is that true?

Nope. In fact, the opposite is true. A study of more than 5,000 Chinese breast cancer survivors who ate soy protein were less likely to see their cancer return than those who did not.

“Soy, in its natural state, in healthy doses -- 25 grams or so per day-- has shown healthful benefits, reducing risks of certain cancers (colon), helping with hot flashes,” says registered dietitian Ashvini Mashru. “It has been shown to slow the progression of prostate cancer and may reduce the risk of breast cancer in Asian countries, but not Western countries.”