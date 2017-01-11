Health Mistakes From Your 20s That You'll Pay for Later

You don’t move around enough

MDVIP-affiliated physician Dr. Michael Hubner calls this one of the more “subtle” dangers. Careers happen, kids happen, and before you know it, exercise is just a distant memory. Life doesn’t ever slow down, so move your ass before you’re just another fat statistic in this modern-day pandemic.



You replace the doctor with Google

There are a lot of reasons you avoid the doctor. The No. 1 reason? You haven’t found your doctor. And regular checkups can reduce the likelihood that you get surprised by a health crisis. It might take some time, but with 25% of heart attacks striking without visible warning, finding a doctor you don’t mind seeing is time well spent.