Unlicensed massage therapists

Finishing a manicure or pedicure with a neck or back massage sounds like the cherry on top of a very relaxing, pampering sundae. After all, your nail technician is the one who just primped and pampered your hands, and gave you that soothing massage on your feet, complete with that pounding-on-the-calves thing.

But most cosmetologists in nail salons are only licensed to do nails, not give massages. The extra shoulder and neck rubdown at the end could end up doing more harm than good, considering the people doing the massaging more or less have no idea what they are doing.

If your favorite nail place offers massages, make sure the people doing the rubbing are licensed to do so; they should have posted certifications from the state, as well as an accredited program, such as the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB). This goes for any other salon or spa that offers massages. And don't forget those massage parlors that are not-so-subtly fronts for a business that would do better in a red light district.