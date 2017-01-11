Boozy Brunch Drinks, Ranked by Healthiness

Same deal goes for mimosas, though you can tweak those by subbing in pomegranate or cranberry juice for orange juice, Kimball says. While good old OJ is high in vitamin C, pomegranate juice brings the potassium and cancer-fighting antioxidants, and cranberry juice has more of vitamins E and K.

"Mimosas I put in the middle [of the ranking]," Kimball says. "A brut or dry Champagne isn't super high in sugar, so that with a splash of OJ isn't bad."



2. Coffee and whiskey

There's nothing like the mild speedball effect you get from combining caffeine and alcohol, am I right? Turns out, spiked coffee is one of the healthier drinks. "Whiskey and coffee is not bad, because whiskey is very low in sugar," Kimball says. Plus, coffee is basically the fountain of youth in a microwave-safe cup. The antioxidant-rich brew makes your brain happier, your heart stronger, your memory better... and that's just for starters.